Reports of children sexually assaulting other youngsters have soared by 71% over the last four years, according to new figures, with thousands of alleged attacks taking place at schools.

Since 2013, almost 30,000 allegations of child-on-child sexual abuse have been made to police, with charities claiming that a third of all child sexual offences are carried out by under-18s.

But the frequency of these cases are on the rise. An FOI investigation by BBC Panorama revealed that between 2013 and 2016, allegations of this nature sky-rocketed by almost three-quarters (71%).

While 4,603 reports of abuse were made to 38 police forces across the UK four years ago, this figure rose to 7,866 last year. Accusations against children aged 10 and under also more than doubled from 204 to 456 across 30 forces.