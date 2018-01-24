Child Poverty Heat Map Reveals 'Shocking' Picture Of Modern Britain

The biggest rises in UK child poverty over the last two years were in deprived areas, new figures described as “nothing short of a disgrace” reveal. This interactive heat map, published on Wednesday by End Child Poverty, lays bare how hundreds of thousands of families often do not have enough money to clothe and feed their children. Child poverty - covering those in a family living on less than 60% of median household income - is highest in large cities, particularly London, Birmingham and Manchester. Shockingly, in four constituencies over 50% of all children are living in poverty - in London’s Bethnal Green and Bow, Birmingham Ladywood, Poplar and Limehouse, also London, and Birmingham Hodge Hill. By contrast, Prime Minister Theresa May’s Maidenhead constituency is also among those with the lowest level of child poverty in the country at just 13.6%.

The top 25 areas where child poverty has grown fastest The top 25 areas where child poverty has grown fastest

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Gordon (both 9.2%) and North East Hampshire (10.3%) has the lowest level. Many areas with a highest incidence of child poverty sit just miles from those on the opposite end of the scale, with Birmingham Ladywood (53.1%) having around four times the percentage of nearby leafy Sutton Coldfield (12.5%). End Child Poverty blames the Government’s freeze on children’s benefits for the “growing” problem, saying it has left families unable to cope with price rises. “It is scandalous that a child born in some parts of the UK now has a greater chance of growing up in poverty, than being in a family above the breadline,” said Sam Royston, chairman. ”There can be little doubt that the Government’s policy of maintaining the benefits freeze despite rising prices is a major contributor to the emerging child poverty crisis.”

Top 25 constituencies for child poverty in the UK Top 25 constituencies for child poverty in the UK

Royston slammed the “poverty premium”, which sees low-income families paying as much as £1,700-per-year more than wealthy families to buy the same essential goods and services. This is largely calculated factoring in the high cost of credit for low income families. “No family in modern Britain should be struggling to put food on the table, heat their homes and clothe their children,” said Royston. “End Child Poverty is calling on the Chancellor to end the freeze on children’s benefits, and to invest in interest free credit for low income families, to ensure that poverty doesn’t result in spiralling debt.” Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said poverty had a deep impact on children at schools. She said: “These are shocking figures. It is nothing short of a disgrace that, in one of the wealthiest countries on earth, there are constituencies where more than half of children are growing up in poverty. “Sadly, however, these figures will not come as a surprise to many of our members who see the disastrous effects of poverty on children and families every day. This includes a rising number of children coming to school tired and hungry because their parents cannot afford to provide meals at home.”

The top 25 constituencies for the lowest amount of child poverty in the UK