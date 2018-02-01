Children's Fitness Levels Directly Impact Their Chance Of Lung Disease Later On

Children who have good fitness levels during childhood and adolescence have better lung function when they grow up and become adults, a study has found. In the first (and largest) study of its kind, a team of scientists have confirmed what they long suspected to be true - but had no evidence for - that your early years’ health does have a bearing on the rest of your life. In fact, it could go so far as to lower the risk of developing lung disease. Thierry Troosters, president-elect of the European Respiratory Society, said: “It seems that regular sports in childhood and adolescence, ensuring development of peak exercise capacity, may be your lung-insurance for later.”

Hero Images via Getty Images

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) affects an estimated 1.2 million people in the UK, around 2% of the population, making it the second most common lung disease nationwide after asthma. And with prevalence increasing 27% in the last decade, and an ageing population that will make the problem worse, researchers are keen to pinpoint how preventative measures can start as early as possible and help reduce the burden of lung disease in the future. Looking at 2,406 children from New Zealand and Denmark, the two groups were asked to take part in aerobic fitness tests. In Denmark, they were tested at age nine, 15, 21 and 29 using an exercise bike to see how much they could do before they were exhausted. And in New Zealand the study asked people at 15, 26, 32, and 28 to do the same test. The results showed that fitter children had better lung function and the more their fitness improved during childhood, the greater their lung capacity when they reached adulthood. This linked remained even when considering height, weight, asthma and smoking. The results also showed a stronger effect in boys than girls.

This provides another reason to make sure our children get fit and stay fit..." Professor Bob Hancox