Brad Pitt led mourners at the funeral of his friend Chris Cornell, which took place in Los Angeles yesterday.

The Soundgarden frontman, who died last week, was given a public farewell at the Hollywood Forever cemetery, attended by many luminaries of the rock world in which he was a longtime popular figure. His ashes were laid to rest next to those of legendary rocker Johnny Ramone, following an earlier private cremation attended by his family and a few loved ones.