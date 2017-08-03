The research body tracks how well the UK’s various radio stations are doing and their latest release shows that 9.01 million people a week tuned in to hear Chris between April and July 2017.

While this figure is still impressive - and means he holds on to the title of most popular morning show - it is a decrease of almost half a million compared to the same period of the year before, when the programme charted 9.47 million listeners.

Chris was revealed as the BBC’s highest-earner in the corporation’s annual report, which now has to include the salaries of all staff taking home over £150,000.

The report revealed Chris earns a whopping £2.2 million per year and he spoke out on the matter live on Radio 2.

The presenter told listeners that he had turned to his 91-year-old mum for advice on what to say to people questioning his pay packet.

He explained: “She said, ’tell them that your mum, who’s a nurse for most of her life, always told you after your dad died to try to find a job you loved, just like I love nursing, and earn what you can, when you can, while you can - which you did almost straight away from when you were a paper boy earning £1.50 a week for freezing your bits off and falling off your bike every two minutes, right through until what you’re doing now.

″And tell them - if your bosses don’t think you’re worth it one day, they’ll sort that out soon enough.’”