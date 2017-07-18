‘Springwatch’ presenter Chris Packham has opened up about living with Asperger’s, which he was diagnosed with in 2005 at the age of 44.

The conservationist says he has had a “positive” reaction from people after writing about his condition - a lifelong developmental disability that affects how people perceive the world and interact with others - in his memoir ‘Fingers In The Sparkle Jar’.

Roberto Ricciuti via Getty Images Chris was diagnosed in 2005.

The 56-year-old presenter, who is set to document his experience in an hour-long documentary for the BBC later this year, added that people with Asperger’s have a lot to offer.

Earlier this month, Chris admitted that his occasional on-air innuendos on ‘Springwatch’ have landed him in trouble with show bosses.

BBC The 'Springwatch' team

But while we as viewers can be found chuckling along at home, it seems producers are less keen when Chris and Michaela throw in a few cheap gags.

Discussing the show’s innuendos, Chris told The Sun: “We often get told off afterwards, we have had a warning for pushing it. But we are trying to appeal to a broad audience.”

