Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Split After 8 Years Of Marriage

Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced that they are “legally separating” after eight years of marriage.

The couple married in 2009, two years after first meeting, and have one son named Jack together.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Anna and Chris in April

A short statement posted on Chris’s official Facebook page reads: “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.

“We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another. Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Split After 8 Years Of MarriageChris Pratt and Anna Faris.”

Anna posted a very similar message on her Twitter page:

Back in April when Chris received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, he praised Anna at the ceremony.

“I want to thank my wife Anna, I love you,” he said. “You’ve given me so much. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy, I love him and I love you.

“We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water, and without it none of this means anything to me.

“With every challenge, with every day, week, month, decade, we become more bonded.”

Celebs Who Handled Their Splits Like A Boss