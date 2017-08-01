Chrissy Teigen might be a model, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to breakouts.

The 31-year-old is well known for her brutally honest and relatable social media posts about life (and occasionally Donald Trump, who recently blocked her on Twitter). But her latest update about period skin might just be our favourite yet.

Teigen shared a video of herself not wearing any makeup, with red, angry-looking spots on her nose and cheeks.

“This is my skin on my period. Look at it, it’s so angry,” she said, while prodding at her face.