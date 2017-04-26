A Cancer Research facility at a hospital in Manchester has caught fire.

Pictures from the scene showed a huge plume of smoke billowing from the Christie Hospital in Withington on Wednesday morning after the blaze began around 10.35am.

The Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute, a leading cancer research institute within The University of Manchester, does not house patients but is attached to the main hospital.

The building, formerly known as the Paterson Building, has been evacuated. There are no reports of injures.

According to the BBC the fire, on Wilmslow Road, involves the first floor plant room and roof space.