She shared the poem with the caption: “My babies, my world 🌎 #Autism #AutismAwareness.”

“I love you unconditionally and I will encourage you both to embrace your autism,” one of the lines read.

The mum-of-three wrote a touching poem for Leo and Penelope on their fourth birthday and shared it on Instagram .

The full poem read: “Today you both turn four and I celebrate so much more. In the last 12 months you have learned to talk and you are using flat feet to walk.

“You are conquering your daily challenges, and I’m here to hold your hand, when you’re dealing with sensory overload, the quietest room sounds like a big brass band.

“You excel in mathematics and amateur dramatics and you amaze me everyday, because you are beautiful inside and out, in an extra special way.

“The meltdowns, the routines and all the planning ahead. The groundhog days, the beige food and the temperamental time for bed.

“I love you unconditionally and I will encourage you both to embrace your autism because you are totally unique and fantastically awesome. All my love always, mummy.”

Parents of children with autism commented on the poem thanking the mum for raising awareness of the condition.

One person wrote: “My four-year-old beautiful girl Layla has just been diagnosed with autism three weeks ago. It’s a different journey but still an amazing one. Thank you for sharing this with us all.”

Another commented: “I’m a mummy to two girls who have autism and I couldn’t be more proud. You and Paddy are truly amazing.”

And another mum wrote: “I can honestly say to you after six children and two diagnosed with autism, life does get easier.

“It’s hard to start with - sometimes impossible - but I can honestly say I wouldn’t change my boys for the world. Well done for sharing this and raising awareness of autism.”

McGuiness is also mum to 10-month-old Felicity with her husband.