Depending on your sense of humour, Christmas cracker jokes will either be a highlight or lowlight of Christmas dinner.

For the comedy connoisseurs among us, however, it’s good to stock up on festive jokes so you can be the life of the party over the festive period.

TV channel Gold has done some of the hard work for you, by compiling a top 20 of the best puns and jokes with a topical theme. The public then voted to produced a ranking.

Gerald Casey, the channel’s director, said: “The festive period brings about a lot of time for reflection on the year that’s gone by and with so many tumultuous events happening around the world in 2017, it’s good to see that the famous British wit is still sharp as ever.”