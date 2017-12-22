Ed Sheeran has claimed this year’s Christmas number one with ‘Perfect’.
The singer fought off competition from Mariah Carey and Wham!’s classic festive hits to land the chart top spot.
Ed had a total of 85,000 combined sales acquired this week, split across 45,000 downloads and six million streams.
Posting a thank-you video on YouTube, he said: “Thank you very much for making ‘Perfect’ Christmas Number 1.
“This is an actual dream come true and I’m very proud and happy.
“Thank you so much and have a very Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a Happy New Year.”
Ed has also released new versions of ‘Perfect’ featuring Beyoncé and Andrea Bocelli in recent weeks.
Ed also partially occupied the number two spot in the official Christmas chart, as he features on Eminem’s track ‘River’.
Wham! landed at number three with ‘Last Christmas’, while Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ finished at number four.
The top five was completed by Rita Ora with ‘Anywhere’.
Check out the Christmas top 10 in full below...
1. Ed Sheeran - ‘Perfect’
2. Eminem ft Ed Sheeran - ‘River’
3. Wham! - ‘Last Christmas’
4. Mariah Carey - ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’
5. Rita Ora - ‘Anywhere’
6. Big Shaq - ‘Man’s Not Hot’
7. The Pogues ft Kirsty MacColl - ‘Fairytale Of New York’
8. Clean Bandit ft Julia Michaels - ‘I Miss You’
9. Rak-Su ft Naughty Boy & Wyclef Jean - ‘Dimelo’
10. NF - ‘Let You Down’