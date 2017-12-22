Ed Sheeran has claimed this year’s Christmas number one with ‘Perfect’.

The singer fought off competition from Mariah Carey and Wham!’s classic festive hits to land the chart top spot.

Ed had a total of 85,000 combined sales acquired this week, split across 45,000 downloads and six million streams.

Posting a thank-you video on YouTube, he said: “Thank you very much for making ‘Perfect’ Christmas Number 1.

“This is an actual dream come true and I’m very proud and happy.

“Thank you so much and have a very Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a Happy New Year.”