It may only be October, but we’re sorry to break it to you: some parents have already planned what they’re buying their kids for Christmas.

A Mumsnet user has appealed to other parents for Christmas present ideas, requesting people share the ages of the children they’re buying for too.

If you haven’t even started thinking about the festive holiday, don’t panic. You can use these lists as inspiration for when you do start looking.

We’ve rounded up some of the ideas and categorised them below, by age.