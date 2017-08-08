The pair were dispatched by Intelligence Committee Chair, David Nunes, an ally of the President who stepped down from the Russia investigation over alleged bias and unethical conduct , but has since been accused of continuing to interfere.

The pair were tasked with locating former MI6 agent, Christopher Steele, in what Democrats fear was a bid to discredit allegations of collusion between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

The dossier in question, published in full by BuzzFeed News in January, contained lurid allegations (see below) against Trump who dismissed it at the time as “made-up junk”.

A recently as last month, the President said: “Now that was totally made-up stuff.... I know a lot about those guys, they’re phoney guys.

“They make up whatever they want. Just not my thing. Plus, I have witnesses, because I went there with a group of people.”

But it made headlines around the world mainly due to the allegation Trump had hired prostitutes “to perform golden showers (urination) show in front of him.”

These acts are alleged to have occurred in a suite and on a bed where the Obamas had previously stayed.

Steele, 53, went into hiding shortly after the dossier was made public but his lawyer is reported to have been in contact with the House Intelligence Committee since.

The Republican approaches to Steele have stoked tension between the simultaneous Russia probes being conducted by the House and Senate.

House Intelligence Committee Republicans did not inform Democrats on the panel, the Senate Intelligence Committee or Special Counsel Robert Mueller who behind the scenes is assembling an army of prosecutors and investigators.

Here’s a reminder of what Watersports Gate was all about.

First, the big one.

1) We don’t know if the allegations are true

The claims had been reported before, they aren’t independently verified, and even the man who originally broke the story warned readers to treat them cautiously, but they were taken seriously enough to warrant the US intelligence services’ attention.