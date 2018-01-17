The two pensioners lived three houses apart in Manor Park in the village of Maids Moreton, near Buckingham.

The causes of death are yet to be determined, police said.

Thames Valley Police have announced that they are treating the deaths of 69-year-old Peter Farquhar in October 2015 and Ann Moore-Martin, 83, who died a year-and-a-half later in May 2017, as murder.

A church warden and a magician have been arrested on suspicion of the double murder of two elderly teachers living in the same Buckinghamshire village.

Farquhar’s lodger, Ben Field, 27, a church warden, and friend 31-year-old Martyn Smith, a magician, have been named locally as two of three men arrested as part of the double-murder inquiry.

Four properties in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, Towcester, Northamptonshire, and Redruth in Cornwall are being searched by detectives.

It is understood that both men helped look after Farquhar as his health deteriorated in the final months of his life.

The two students at the University of Buckingham, where Farquhar worked as a guest lecturer, also persuaded their former teacher to publish his novels.

They also set up a company with Farquhar, called Farquhar Studies Ltd, in order to publish the academic’s work.

A University of Buckingham spokeswoman said: “The students were suspended as soon as police informed us of the allegations.

“We cannot comment further pending the police investigation.”

An article on the Buckinghamshire and Winslow Advertiser website dated 22 August, 2015, covers a local book signing at Stowe House for the release of Farquhar’s third novel A Wide Wide Sea.

It states: “The book is finally seeing the light of day thanks to two students from the University of Buckingham, Ben Field and Martyn Smith who discovered the handwritten manuscripts and persuaded Mr Farquhar to publish it.

“Together, they established Farquhar Studies, with the aim of releasing more unpublished work, including critical work, poetry and stories.”

The dedication in Farquhar’s book reads: “This book is dedicated to MARTYN SMITH and BEN FIELD whose encouragement was invaluable and without whom this book would not exist.”

Farquhar used to be a lay preacher at Stowe Parish Church where Field is listed as a deputy warden.

He previously taught at Manchester Grammar School and Stowe School in Buckinghamshire.