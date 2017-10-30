Claire Foy’s spokesperson has addressed speculation over whether the actress was made to feel uncomfortable during an appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, when Adam Sandler touched her knee on multiple occasions.
The actress, best known for her lead role in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’, sat next to the US actor during Friday’s (27 October) episode of the talk show, and at one point, she picked up his hand and moved it back from her knee onto his.
With many people on Twitter discussing whether Adam’s actions crossed a line, Claire’s representative told MailOnline: “We don’t believe anything was intended by Adam’s gesture and it has caused no offence to Claire.”
HuffPost UK has commented Adam’s publicist for comment.
It wasn’t just fans on Twitter who appeared to notice Adam’s actions, as Emma Thompson - who was on Adam’s left during the show - also seemed to glare at the actor.
On a lighter note, Emma provided one of the best anecdotes the ‘Graham Norton Show’ has ever seen during the same show, discussing what it was like when she went to Reading Festival.
“There were 90,000 teenagers and me with my 54-year-old mate,” she explained. “I initially thought how nice it was until two things happened.
“First, I got into the mosh pit while the Arctic Monkeys were playing and I was so crushed in and moved up and down by people I thought, ‘Oh, now is when I die, I always wondered when it would be, but I didn’t picture this!’
“Then the toilets overflowed and you had to walk through it. I thought, ‘This literally is hell!’ It was grim and I am never going again.’”