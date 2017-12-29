Claire's Recalls 17 Makeup Items After Mum Raises Asbestos Concerns

Claire’s has recalled 17 makeup products while it investigates claims they contain asbestos.
The high street accessories shop withdrew the items from sale after a mum sent a makeup set she purchased for her six-year-old daughter to be tested in an independent lab.
Kristi Warner, from the US, was shocked when the lab results showed the makeup contained tremolite asbestos - a substance that can cause a form of cancer known as mesothelioma.
“I physically sank,” she told her local news station WJAR. “I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home.”
The Scientific Analytical Institute then tested 16 other products from Claire’s, purchased in nine different US states. Tremolite asbestos was found in every single product.
All 17 items are currently listed on Claire’s UK website on its ‘product and safety’ page, where the brand issues product recalls.
Shoppers who have purchased any of the items are advised that while the investigation is ongoing they can return their purchases to a Claire’s store where they will be issued a refund.
The brand has issued the following statement:
“At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products.
“We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines.
“As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues.
“Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”
Items being investigated:
:: Ultimate Mega Make Up Set
:: Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set
:: Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact
:: Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set
:: Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set
:: Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set
:: Mint Glitter Make Up Set
:: Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set
:: Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss
HuffPost UK has contacted Claire’s for further comment and will update this article on their response.