Claire's Recalls 17 Makeup Items After Mum Raises Asbestos Concerns

Claire’s has recalled 17 makeup products while it investigates claims they contain asbestos.

The high street accessories shop withdrew the items from sale after a mum sent a makeup set she purchased for her six-year-old daughter to be tested in an independent lab.

Kristi Warner, from the US, was shocked when the lab results showed the makeup contained tremolite asbestos - a substance that can cause a form of cancer known as mesothelioma.

“I physically sank,” she told her local news station WJAR. “I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home.”