Former International Development Secretary Clare Short has attacked the “hysterical” media reporting of the Oxfam sex harassment scandal and claimed the whole aid sector has been “smeared” by the coverage.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4′s The Week In Westminster, Short said that development charity workers were no different from the rest of the population, declaring that one in ten men use a prostitute at some point in their lives.

Her words came as agency bosses revealed on Friday that they will pursue criminal checks on all their staff in Britain, saying in an open letter that they are “truly sorry” for a series of scandals sweeping the sector.

Oxfam’s under-fire chief executive Mark Goldring was among 22 charity heads who pledged to conduct “rigorous background checks” in the UK, amid widespread allegations of sexual misconduct in high street shops.

Deputy Unicef director Justin Forsyth resigned from his post this week after it emerged he had sent inappropriate texts to female staff when he ran the Save the Children charity.

Save the Children’s former executive Brendan Cox also quit his role in two charities set up in his wife Jo’s memory, admitting that he had behaved inappropriately towards women in the charity.

But Short, who was the very first Secretary of State for International Development when Tony Blair created the post in 1997, hit out at the raft of recent criticism of Oxfam, Save the Children and other agencies.