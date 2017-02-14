Cameras have been allowed into the home of missing chef Claudia Lawrence for the first time since she vanished eight years ago. The York University chef was 35 when she disappeared on 18 March 2009. Though several arrests have been made, no charges have been brought and Lawrence’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

North Yorkshire Police/PA Archive Claudia Lawrence went missing in 2009

On Tuesday investigative journalist Mark Williams-Thomas appeared on This Morning where he revealed exclusive access to her home, which until now has been open only to her parents and the police. Lawrence’s clothes still hang in her wardrobe and the dusty shelves remain untouched. Williams-Thomas, who continues to investigate the case on his crime series Unsolved, said: “My police contacts are very clearing telling me that they believe those responsible for Claudia’s disappearance and murder have been in this house.

This Morning Mark Williams-Thomas believes the case is solvable

“Police recently went back into her home and used the latest forensic technology in the hope of uncovering new evidence. The Nags Head pub became the central part of the police investigation, it was only a few doors away from Claudia’s house and she was a regular visitor.” One of Lawrence’s close friends, Jennifer King, who worked behind the bar at the Nags Head remains hopeful that she is alive. She said: “We are just in a constant cycle of grief - I’ve been angry with her [thinking] if she’s got herself into a situation, I’ve been upset, I’ve been in denial, and I’ve just accepted it… but then it all comes round again because we just don’t know. It’s painful. I was just Claudia’s friend and it’s painful for me, I can’t imagine what her parents are going through and her sister.”

This Morning Inside Lawrence's flat, which until now has been sealed off to everyone other than her parents and the police

Two years ago, on the sixth anniversary of Lawrence’s disappearance, detectives released previously unseen CCTV footage of a man acting suspiciously close to her home in Heworth, York. Williams-Thomas said: “Six years after her disappearance police released what could be a very significant piece of information. But why did it take so long? “There is a crucial piece of CCTV footage of a man walking down a path wearing dark clothing carrying a bag, and just over a minute later, the same man returns towards the corner where Claudia lives. Is that man vital to the inquiry? Because he still hasn’t been traced… even after eight years. There are still a number of sightings unaccounted for. One of those is a female, matching the description of Claudia seen talking to a male with a cigarette in his left hand. Those people are still unidentified.”

This Morning Lawrence's flat has remained virtually untouched since she went missing

Following the release of the footage, four men in their 50s from the York area were arrested on suspicion of murder, but the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to charge them with any offences. Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn, who began a review of the original North Yorkshire Police investigation in the autumn of 2013, said the probe had been compromised by the reluctance and refusal of some people to cooperate with police inquiries. He said he is now sure there are a number of people who know what happened to Lawrence but who have refused to come forward.

