Claudia Winkleman On Why She Sometimes 'Looks Like She's Slept In A Skip' (Her Words)

Claudia Winkleman is the queen of self-deprecation, so it should come as no surprise to hear she’s admitted she thinks she often “looks like she has slept in a skip” - but now we know why.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ presenter has explained her mother banned all mirrors from their house as a child, and it has had a lasting effect on her.

Claudia’s mum, former newspaper editor Eve Pollard, used to tell her worrying about her appearance was “a waste of time”, and she believes this is why she looks the way she does now.

Ian West/PA Archive Claudia Winkleman

Speaking at the Conversation with Standard Issue event, she said: “I was brought up by the strongest and most brilliant woman I’ve ever come across – my mum.

“She was strong and fantastic and taught me everything I needed to know in being female.

“We weren’t allowed any mirrors in the house, which would explain how I do my makeup… and the fact I look like I’ve slept in a skip.”

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Claudia with her mother Eve Pollard

She continued: “I was 15 going out saying, ‘Mum, I need to know how I look, give me an idea!’

“She’d say, ‘fine’; she wanted to teach us that appearance is a waste of time, it’s not in the least bit important.

“Read books, be funny, be clever, be chatty, this is how you make an omelette…. She was, and still is, my role model.”

Claudia has become famous for her heavy eyeliner and messy fringe over the years, and even drew comparisons to Alice Cooper after one, now-iconic, red carpet appearance at the GQ Awards in 2013.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Claudia's attended the GQ Awards 2013 after a make-up mishap

But rather than be upset about the make-up mishap, she issued the best response, telling Heat magazine: “I’ve never looked better. I wanted to have sex with myself. Anyone got a Sharpie? This is hilarious.”

Earlier this week, Eve defended her daughter’s appearance, telling the Daily Mail: “I think it’s important to teach girls that they are people first and looks second. Frankly, mirrors are for brushing your teeth and that’s about it - and I hope this has stood her in good stead for her career now.

We couldn’t agree more.

15 Dream 'Strictly Come Dancing' Celebs

15 Dream 'Strictly Come Dancing' Celebs

1 of 15 Nigella Lawson Dads up and down the country would be glued to their sets every Saturday night if this much-loved TV chef signed up for the show. Share this slide:

Lou Rocco via Getty Images