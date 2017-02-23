Leicester City has sacked manager Claudio Ranieri less than a year after leading the club to win the Premier League title - and the football world appears united in its disdain.

The decision by the Foxes board is driven by the team languishing just one point above the relegation zone, but even non-Leicester fans appear to have fallen out of love with the game as a result.

The 65-year-old Italian took a team that narrowly avoided relegation to an unlikely title win - a feat universally hailed as a fairytale. And while City remain in the last 16 of the Champions League, it wasn’t enough.