Clinton Cards Removes 'Disgusting' Birthday Card From Stores After Complaint

Clinton Cards has decided to remove a birthday card from all stores after a customer took to Twitter to complain about it.
Lucy Dunn, Deputy Editor of ‘The Pool’, shared a photograph of the “disgusting’ card in the St Albans store on Tuesday.
The birthday card features a photograph of a grizzly bear lying on its back with its legs in the air, and the caption: “After a few birthday drinks…she was up for pretty much anything!”
Dunn took to social media, and said of the card: “Happy birthday to any woman who ‘deigns’ to have a drink on their birthday. Found this in my local card shop #disgusting.”
Within hours, Clintons responded to Dunn on Twitter to inform her that the buying team were going to be withdrawing the card from stores.
But other customers were quick to say that they were not offended by the card’s message and didn’t want it taken out of sale.
Speaking to The Huffington Post UK, a spokesperson for Clinton’s press office said: “It’s a controversial card and a polarising issue, some customers would see the funny side - and with our adult themed cards, we do always put them on a high rack and out of the reach of children - but going forward we perhaps need to be more sensitive to the controversial humour.
“But to put it into context, we haven’t had hundreds or thousands of customers complaining saying they are offended by this, it was one customer, in one store, but we have done the right thing in withdrawing it from sale.”