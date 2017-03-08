Clinton Cards Removes 'Disgusting' Birthday Card From Stores After Complaint

Clinton Cards has decided to remove a birthday card from all stores after a customer took to Twitter to complain about it.

Lucy Dunn, Deputy Editor of ‘The Pool’, shared a photograph of the “disgusting’ card in the St Albans store on Tuesday.

The birthday card features a photograph of a grizzly bear lying on its back with its legs in the air, and the caption: “After a few birthday drinks…she was up for pretty much anything!”