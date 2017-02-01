Thousands of chocolate bunny rabbits are being recalled by the Co-op after an alleged tampering incident saw a battery found inside one of the figures.

A “button” battery was found inside one of the hollow chocolates, which are on sale for £1, in Nottingham, prompting fears of deliberate sabotage.

The find has prompted the Co-op to recall the treats, more than 3,000 of which have already been sold nationwide.

The battery was found by Tammy-Louise Dundon, from Bulwell, who bought one of the rabbits for her daughter, Sophia Wood.