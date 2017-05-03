13 Struggles You Only Have If You Are Coeliac

Coeliac disease is a lifelong autoimmune condition where the body reacts to gluten (a protein found in wheat, barley and rye), that affects approximately one in every 100 people in the UK according to Coeliac UK. But as more people choose gluten-free as a lifestyle choice, with some believing it helps you lose weight, we just want to cry for the love of bread. Because when you have coeliac disease, gluten can cause vomiting, violent stomach cramps, weight loss, mouth ulcers and skin rashes. So for the rest of you coeliac sufferers, here are the 13 struggles only you can understand. 1. Facing the Spanish inquisition about your diet when you first meet someone.

2. Defending yourself when people question if it is even a real disease.

3. Wanting to smack people who say gluten free is just trendy.

4. Feeling like waiters are judging you when you order food.

5. Having real trust issues when they bring your plate to the table.

6. Being tricked by sneaky gluten in soy sauce.

7. Being unable to suppress your hate for people who choose not to eat gluten.

8. Hearing people discuss gluten-free as a miracle weight-loss cure.

9. Sitting through yet another person tell you why they think they have Coeliac’s disease.

10. Having all your friends text you as soon as they see gluten-free on a menu.

11. Attempting to use Google translate to explain gluten-free when on holiday.

12. Missing pastries more than life itself.