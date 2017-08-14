How Many Circles Can You See In This Optical Illusion?

We all know how much the internet loves an optical illusion, but the latest visual trick to go viral is really leaving all of our eyes hurting. The image, known as the Coffer Illusion, was submitted to Reddit, and is a variation on Gianni Sarcone’s ‘Op Art Illusion’. At first glance the image shows a black and white pattern of sunken rectangles, but if you can only see the four-sided objects then you’re overlooking something else hiding on the screen. Sixteen circles.

Created by Anthony Norcia, formerly of the Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute, the illusion won the ‘Illusion of the Year’ contest in 2006. When it was first created, the demo was shown to approximately 100 people with an average time of around 45 seconds to distinguish the circles. It was found that some observers take much longer, but others notice the circles after only ten or fifteen seconds. Norcia said: “First time viewers of this display invariably do not see the sixteen circles segmented from the background. Rather, they see a series of rectangles that they frequently describe as ‘door panels’.