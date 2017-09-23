‘Cold Feet’ has won widespread praise from fans over the way it dealt with a teen pregnancy storyline. Viewers of the ITV comedy drama were impressed with how sensitively the plot had been handled, after Karen Marsden’s daughter Olivia decided to have an abortion.

During Friday’s (22 September) episode, fans saw 17-year-old Olivia (Daisy Edgar-Jones) coming to terms with the fact she was pregnant with Matthew’s (Cel Spellman) baby. As both of their fathers - played by James Nesbitt and Robert Bathurst - tried to influence their decision to terminate the pregnancy, the teens were determined to come to their own decision.

Eventually they reached the conclusion that abortion was the right option for them, and emotional scenes saw them attend the clinic together, supported by their parents.

A very difficult storyline, excellently acted, directed and written #ColdFeet — Dave Walker (@DaveW82) September 22, 2017

#coldfeet dealt with the very sensitive subject of teenage pregnancy & abortion in a dignified manner #goodwork 📺 — Andy Pearson 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@AndyPearson68) September 22, 2017

The reason why #ColdFeet is one of my all time faves. Such a fragile subject delivered in a sensitive but yet realistic way, well done — Netster (@netty0779) September 22, 2017

#ColdFeet is a perfect example of quality timeless writing. It worked back in the day and it still works now. Both funny and heartbreaking. — phoebs🔮 (@stellgibsons) September 22, 2017

Omg just caught up with @ColdFeetTV i am broken. And crying. Hats of to @celspellman and his fantastic acting skills. #ColdFeet #emosh — Lucy Preece (@LucyApreece) September 22, 2017

Cold Feet dealt with abortion tonight and I wept silently. Silently I must stress — Scoach (@Scoach78) September 22, 2017

@_mikebullen Take a bow! That has to be the best episode of this series so far! Such a poignant juxtaposing episode Bravo!👏🏻 #ColdFeet @ITV pic.twitter.com/1hWAFoUWLX — Josh Hartley (@josh__hartley) September 22, 2017

It is not the first time ‘Cold Feet’ has won praise for dealing with tough issues. Upon its return to screens last year, viewers lauded the drama for tackling the subject of male depression, after Pete Gifford contemplated suicide, amid struggles with his mental health. Actor John Thomson later admitted his surprise at the reaction to the storyline, telling HuffPost UK: “People have said they’re depressed, telling me: ‘Your storyline is the most genuine depiction of male depression of a man of that age. I know I’m going through it, I need to do something about it.’ “People have told me they’ve gone to the doctor. I didn’t realise that would be the ripple effect of my portrayal.” ‘Cold Feet’ continues next Friday at 9pm on ITV. Useful websites and helplines: Mind , open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393

, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)

offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk