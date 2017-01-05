Coleen Nolan’s ‘Loose Women’ colleagues have voiced their concerns for her, after she entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house amid her ongoing marital problems.

The panellist is currently having a trial separation from her husband Ray Fensome, and was unveiled as one of the ‘All Star’ housemates during Tuesday (3 January) night’s ‘CBB’ launch show.

Ian West/PA Wire Coleen Nolan has re-entered the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house

Her co-presenter Jane Moore has since admitted she was surprised to see Coleen on the Channel 5 reality show.

“Leading up to Christmas [Nolan] was talking about her and Ray having problems, and I thought she was quite vulnerable,” she said on the ITV lunchtime chat show.

“When she spoke about being on it before, it was the older show and much more relaxing – but it’s not like that anymore. It’s high octane.”

Nadia Sawalha agreed, stating: “The crowds are hungry for blood every night. I’m worried for her because she’s going to get a shock. It’s high pressure and I worry with the stuff that she’s going through at the moment it might magnify it.”

Ruth Langsford also questioned if it was the right decision for her, saying: “I hope she’s got someone in there to talk to and confide in. I thought, is this the best thing for her to be doing?”

Rex Coleen's co-stars are worried for her welfare in the 'CBB' house

Coleen, who is locked up with the likes of James Jordan and Speidi in the house, opened up about her marriage woes last month, admitting she was devastated when Ray admitted he was no longer attracted to her.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “My marriage is in crisis and I won’t lie about it.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5, while ‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

