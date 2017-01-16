Colonoscopy To Be Performed Live On TV In Cancer Awareness Advert

The 90-second advert will be world’s first to be broadcast from within the human body.

The ad is part of Cancer Research UK’s ‘Right Now’ campaign, a documentary-style series of adverts showing the reality of day-to-day life for those affected by cancer.

Philip McSparron is having the colonoscopy after tests were performed as part of routine bowel cancer screening.

He said he hoped that having the procedure on live TV would show others that it is not something to be afraid of.

He said: “My brother’s bowel cancer was caught early in 2010 and since then, I’ve been careful to go for screening.

“By allowing my colonoscopy to be shown live, I hope to show that it’s a simple procedure, not something to be frightened of.