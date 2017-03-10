Comedian Jo Brand Talks Sexism, The Downside To Fame And Locking Horns With Bullies

Jo Brand is funny, frank and the kind of feminist you’d want to be friends with. The stand-up comedian, author and actress is well-known for her pro-women stance, which has led to her being labelled “man-hating” and heckled by low-lives on multiple occasions throughout her career. But the reality is that Brand doesn’t hate men, she’s just sick of the patriarchal undertones in society.

Southbank Centre Jo Brand

The 59-year-old, who is married to Bernie Bourke with two children, is thick-skinned (perhaps as a result of working as a psychiatric nurse for 10 years) and often able to find the funny side when she’s insulted, however that’s not to say tackling the male-dominated industry of comedy has been easy. She’s faced bullying from men (including being called a c*** while presenting at an awards ceremony) and has been heavily scrutinised by the media at certain points in her life. “For years, people assumed I was gay,” she told The Huffington Post UK. “So when I got married they were shocked and made a big deal about it.” But Brand has continued to rise above the powers that try to push her back, she’s conquered the world of comedy and is now helping to inspire and empower fellow women by talking at this year’s Women of the World Festival (7-12 March). Building on the excitement of International Women’s Day (8 March), we spoke to Brand for our new interview series ‘Fierce’ about how society views ambitious women, dealing with fame and why you should never feel alienated by bullies. Who inspires you and why? The women who just get on with it, however terrible their lives are - whether they’re single mothers or struggling with a violent partner or they haven’t got enough money. I think a lot of women are incredibly tough and they’re just really admirable. Especially the way that, given what they’ve got, they just manage to carry on. What was the last thing you did that made you proud? I received an award called the Third Sector award in 2014, which is a charity award voted for by the heads of charities. They consider which ‘celebrity’ - in inverted commas - has contributed the most to charity. What’s so great about it is that there was was a shortlist of five people including Angelina Jolie - and it’s not that often I beat her at anything! The award was for those who had contributed to charity. Usually, what people in the public eye do is pick two charities and just exclusively work for them. But that means you have to turn people down all the time, so I try and do something for everyone that asks me, at least once. Having done a normal job for 10 years, as a psychiatric nurse dealing with emergencies, I know what terrible, hopeless lives some people have. So in many ways, it’s great to be able to wield the financial power that I can, and do gigs, fundraisers or give money. I feel lucky I can help out. How do you think society views ambitious and successful women? They tend to think they’re a bit weird and they probably think there’s something wrong with them. There’s still this underlying image of women that they should fulfil a certain role. It’s no accident that a lot of men who are a bit misogynistic tend to say things like ‘get back to the kitchen’ or ‘why aren’t you at home looking after the kids’. I think people tend to believe that women who are successful are probably neglecting their children, possibly a bit hard-nosed and that they don’t really support other women very much - that they’re men-haters and ball-breakers. I’ve certainly been on the receiving end of those ‘compliments’ for most of my career. Does success have a downside? If so, what is it? For me, I suppose it’s been an invasion of privacy at certain points in my life. On the whole, you can have a private life and be famous. But when milestones happen in your life like having children or getting married, privacy goes out of the window. For a long time, people assumed I was gay, so when I got married the press were all a bit shocked and made a big deal of it - and ditto when I had children. I felt very much under the microscope with paps outside the house taking pictures of me getting the baby out of the car, it was excruciating. I remember getting her out of the car seat and thinking ‘oh God I’m going to drop her and they’re going to take a picture’. I was so nervous. Those sorts of things are really hard.