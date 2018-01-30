Grab Your Flippers, Airbnb Will Let You Stay On Board The Blue Planet II Ship

In what is quite possibly the most exciting news ever, you can now stay on board the exploration vessel which appeared in Blue Planet II.

As part of the trip, which will see three people staying overnight onboard OceanX’s Alucia, participants will be able to journey in a small yellow submarine up to 1,000 metres beneath the waves in The Bahamas.

There, they will be able to participate in a “groundbreaking live research mission” with the scientists and filmmakers behind Blue Planet.