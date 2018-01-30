Grab Your Flippers, Airbnb Will Let You Stay On Board The Blue Planet II Ship

In what is quite possibly the most exciting news ever, you can now stay on board the exploration vessel which appeared in Blue Planet II.
As part of the trip, which will see three people staying overnight onboard OceanX’s Alucia, participants will be able to journey in a small yellow submarine up to 1,000 metres beneath the waves in The Bahamas.
There, they will be able to participate in a “groundbreaking live research mission” with the scientists and filmmakers behind Blue Planet.
As always, there’s a catch. The opportunity comes as part of a competition run by Airbnb and BBC Worldwide, so you’ll have to write about what your ideal deep sea adventure is and what you dream of exploring beneath the waves in order to enter.
The three chosen entries will enjoy a two-night expedition, boarding Alucia in Cape Eleuthera, Bahamas and finishing in Nassau, Bahamas.
The expedition will run from 4-8 April 2018 and will include return economy flights from each winner’s home city to Nassau, Bahamas. Winners are also allowed to bring one guest each.
Two nights will be spent onboard the Alucia (5-7 April) and two nights at an Airbnb home before and after the expedition. All meals, ground transportation and entertainment will be included.
House rules
:: No skinny dipping. The fish might be watching.
:: Avoid watching Jaws or The Abyss before your trip.
:: No sleepwalking or night swimming.
:: No selfies with the deep sea creatures.
:: No fishing - we don’t eat our research subjects.
:: Leave the high heels and tie pins at home - this is a research vessel, not a cruise ship.
Hosted by Blue Planet II producer Orla Doherty, guests will be regaled with untold stories of aquatic adventures and learn little-known facts and surprising accounts of marine life.
Doherty said: “Having spent 500 hours in the submarine and countless weeks at sea filming the deep sea for Blue Planet II, the Alucia almost feels like my second home. I now feel privileged to be able to share this once in a lifetime experience with promising ocean heroes and show them the wonders of life in the ocean.”
Joe Gebbia, founder and chief product officer at Airbnb, said: “Immerse yourself into the extraordinary. Let marine life host you for this awe-filled special experience aboard the iconic Alucia. Our oceans are in danger, and what better way to know what we can do to help than through the very eyes of underwater animals at risk and with the expertise of the world’s leading scientists?”