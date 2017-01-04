Conservatives Clash Over 'Nonsense' Attacks On Outgoing EU Ambassador

The “nonsense” attacks on Britain’s outgoing ambassador to the EU have been condemned by a senior Tory as Conservatives clashed over Brexit negotiations.

Yesterday Sir Ivan Rogers quit his post as Britain’s top diplomat in Brussels with an attack on the “ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking” of politicians - just weeks before Brexit negotiations are set to begin.

Alistair Burt, a former Foreign Office minister and current member of the Commons Brexit committee, today warned the country would suffer if diplomats were ignored.

“A very senior UK patriot has chosen to leave his post, rather than continue down a path of which he fears for our country,” Burt wrote on Conservative Home.

“If such warnings from a public servant who has devoted his working life to his country are dismissed simply as coming from a ‘Europhile, who deserves clearing out with the others’ or similar nonsense, then we will all be the losers.”

However Brexit campaigners welcomed his departure and accused him of having been too pro-EU.

Former cabinet minister Iain Duncan Smith today accused Sir Ivan of being disloyal to the government.

“It gets to a point when a civil servant starts to go public on stuff that you, as ministers, can no longer trust that individual. You must have absolute trust and cooperation and you cannot have this stuff coming out publicly,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“This is now the second time. It may actually prove that ministers may well be right to say that they weren’t prepared perhaps to trust him in quite the way they would have done with others. There are plenty of other civil servants who didn’t behave like this.”

Sir Ivan had previously sparked controversy after he warned Theresa May that leaving the EU could take as long as ten years to negotiate - to the irritation of Brexit campaigners who have claimed a deal with Brussels can be done much faster.

Duncan Smith suggested Sir Ivan had deliberately leaked both his resignation letter and his Brexit timetable warning.