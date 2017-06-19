Jeremy Corbyn appeared to become emotional when he visited the scene of a terror attack near a north London mosque today.

The Labour leader was at the Muslim Welfare Centre on Seven Sisters Road - which is in his own constituency - after a van was ploughed into a crowd of people leaving late night prayers, killing one man and injuring ten others.

Corbyn was pictured holding his hands over his mouth in shock when he was confronted with the aftermath of the incident.