Jeremy Corbyn appeared to become emotional when he visited the scene of a terror attack near a north London mosque today.
The Labour leader was at the Muslim Welfare Centre on Seven Sisters Road - which is in his own constituency - after a van was ploughed into a crowd of people leaving late night prayers, killing one man and injuring ten others.
Corbyn was pictured holding his hands over his mouth in shock when he was confronted with the aftermath of the incident.
He stayed at the scene to speak to residents and is expected to attend prayers in the afternoon.
Corbyn posted a statement online, which read: “I am shocked by this horrific and cruel attack in Finsbury Park, which is being treated as an act of terror.
“I offer my condolences to the family and friends of the man who has died, and our thoughts are with the people who have been injured, their family and friends.
“I call on everyone to stand together against those who seek to divide us.”
Among other politicians at the scene was Communities Secretary Sajid Javid who also appeared close to tears.
Theresa May condemned the terror attack as “every bit as sickening” as other recent terrorist outrages.
Mrs May said that an early assessment by police suggested the attacker “acted alone”.
The Metropolitan Police arrested one man at the scene.