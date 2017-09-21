‘Coronation Street’ actor Chris Harper has spoken out about the need for “one-to-one support” for victims of child grooming, as his character prepares to stand trial for the crimes he committed against Bethany Platt.

The emotional storyline has dominated ‘Corrie’ this year and in the coming weeks, viewers will see Bethany forced to relive her trial when Nathan Curtis is in the dock.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Chris Harper

Speaking to the Mirror, Chris has emphasised the importance of victim support, reminding fans that many children and teenagers have real-life ordeals similar to Bethany’s.

ITV Pictures Bethany believed she was in a loving relationship with Nathan

Earlier this month, producer Kate Oates named the trial development as one of the five ‘Corrie’ storylines to look out for this Autumn.

Explaining how Bethany will struggle to cope, she said: “It’s a huge deal for a girl of her age and in her position to face not one but several perpetrators of abuse and all their barristers and we still have the issue of Mel to consider.

“She has had her brain well and truly washed by Nathan. She is keen to make sure that Bethany doesn’t get to court.”

Childline - free and confidential support for young people in the UK - 0800 1111

