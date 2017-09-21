ENTERTAINMENT

‘Coronation Street’: Nathan Curtis Actor Chris Harper Highlights Need For ‘One-To-One Support For Child Grooming Victims

Nathan Curtis will stand trial at some point in the coming weeks.

21/09/2017 08:45
Rachel McGrath Entertainment Reporter

‘Coronation Street’ actor Chris Harper has spoken out about the need for “one-to-one support” for victims of child grooming, as his character prepares to stand trial for the crimes he committed against Bethany Platt.

The emotional storyline has dominated ‘Corrie’ this year and in the coming weeks, viewers will see Bethany forced to relive her trial when Nathan Curtis is in the dock.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Chris Harper 

Speaking to the Mirror, Chris has emphasised the importance of victim support, reminding fans that many children and teenagers have real-life ordeals similar to Bethany’s.

“For young victims of child sexual abuse and exploitation, achieving justice can mean having to relive their ordeal,” he said. “Just like Bethany, real life victims face going over their abuse time and time again, which can be extremely distressing and lead to them becoming re-traumatised.

“We’ve seen how difficult it has been for Bethany to summon up the courage to report Nathan to the police and now she faces cross-examination in court – it’s a terrifying prospect for her.”

ITV Pictures
Bethany believed she was in a loving relationship with Nathan 

Earlier this month, producer Kate Oates named the trial development as one of the five ‘Corrie’ storylines to look out for this Autumn.

Explaining how Bethany will struggle to cope, she said: “It’s a huge deal for a girl of her age and in her position to face not one but several perpetrators of abuse and all their barristers and we still have the issue of Mel to consider.

“She has had her brain well and truly washed by Nathan. She is keen to make sure that Bethany doesn’t get to court.”

Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

  • Childline - free and confidential support for young people in the UK - 0800 1111
Coronation Street - Where Are They Now?

More:

Uktv Uk Celebrity Uk Soaps Coronation Street Lucy Fallon
Suggest a correction
Comments
‘Coronation Street’: Nathan Curtis Actor Chris Harper Highlights Need For ‘One-To-One Support For Child Grooming Victims

CONVERSATIONS