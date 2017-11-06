We’re just weeks away from the start of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ 2018 and a ’Coronation Street’ cast member is the latest star rumoured to be jetting off to Australia for the series.
Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fiz Brown on the soap, reportedly took “a lot of persuasion” before eventually deciding to sign up for the show.
The Sun has reported that ‘Corrie’ bosses have reworked the star’s filming schedule to allow for her absence, with an ITV source telling the paper: “Everything has finally fallen into place. She’s bubbly and great fun, so the hope is she’ll be a great addition. The producers are over the moon to get her.”
The new series of ‘I’m A Celeb’ kicks off on Sunday 19 November - two weeks later than its usual launch date - and it’s expected that Ant and Dec will return to their presenting roles.
Joe Swash will also be returning to lead a team of presenters on ITV2 spin-off show ‘Extra Camp’ and he’ll be joined by the reigning Queen Of The Jungle Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett, who finished in second place last year.
Other stars rumoured to be joining Jennie in the jungle include Ben Cohen and Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell.