Their characters, Michelle Connor and Steve McDonald, were left devastated, when Michelle’s waters broke despite the fact she was just 23 weeks pregnant.

ITV Kym and Simon have been praised for the emotional scenes

Her baby was then born, but was not breathing, and the fact she was not at least 24 weeks gone meant doctors could do nothing to save him.

The scenes had special significance for Kym, who suffered her own loss eight years ago, when her son was born at 21 weeks and five days.

Speaking to The Huffington Post UK and other reporters, Kym and Simon have revealed what it was like filming the episode.

“I did find it a challenge and it was quite tough, but I was absolutely looked after. We both were,” Kym said. “From day one, I had a wonderful psychotherapist who was there for me, on hand 24/7 if I needed him. And I found that immensely helpful – the crew, cast and bosses were absolutely wonderful.

“And because of that we feel that this is very much a team effort. We’re very proud of what we’ve done.”

“We had Tony Prescott, who directed it, who was brilliant,” Simon added. “And we had special cameras because we needed to keep the baby out of focus.

“The baby was so lifelike, it was shocking when we first saw it. It was a step too far for ‘Corrie’ to show the baby.”

Kym also revealed that she had not seen the prosthetic baby that was used for the scenes until the cameras were rolling.

“I’d heard about this baby and I said that I didn’t want to see it until we did the take because I know how realistic these things are,” she explained. “So for performance purposes, when I see that baby for the first time, I wanted it to be as real as possible. I dared myself to go there.”

ITV Pictures Michelle and Steve will return to Weatherfield in Friday's two episodes

In the coming weeks, viewers will see Michelle and Steve attempting to come to terms with their loss, and Michelle will also share a series of emotional conversations with her mother-in-law, Liz McDonald.

The show’s producer Kate Oates has been full of praise for the actors, who both have personal experiences with stillbirth.

‘Coronation Street’ continues on Friday 13 January ay 7.30pm. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

For more information on stillbirth and neonatal death, contact Sands.

Coronation Street - Where Are They Now?

Coronation Street - Where Are They Now?

1 of 35 Denise Welch Played: Natalie Horrocks (1997-2000) Having been a regular panellist on 'Loose Women' since 2004, Denise has remained in the spotlight with appearances on 'Dancing On Ice' in 2011 and 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2012 (which she won) and roles on 'Waterloo Road' and 'Benidorm'. Her 25-year marriage to actor Tim Healy fell apart in 2012, and she subsequently found love with toyboy Lincoln Townley, who she married in 2013. Share this slide:

WENN