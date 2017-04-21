‘Coronation Street’ actress Lucy Fallon has revealed how her current storyline has affected her views on social media, calling for an age limit to be introduced.

Her 16-year-old character Bethany is currently at the centre of a grooming storyline, and while she is under the impression that she’s in a relationship with Nathan, she has no idea he is actually grooming her for a sex ring.

ITV Pictures Lucy Fallon began playing Bethany Platt in 2015

Lucy has now shared her thoughts the storyline, which has been praised by a number of charities, explaining what it was like meeting a young woman who had been through a similar experience to Bethany.

At present, the recommended lower age limit for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat is 13.

ITV Bethany has been manipulated by Nathan

Lucy’s ‘Corrie’ storyline will take another dark turn next week, when Nathan forces Bethany to have sex with one of his friends.

The end is in sight for Bethany though, as Christopher Harper, who plays abuser Nathan, previously revealed that the storyline will wrap up this summer.

Explaining that he will be leaving the soap, Christopher said: “[Nathan]’s not going to hang around. It’s the right decision. What we really want is to tell it right.

“Anyone watching it who fears for themselves or someone else, will know that there is somewhere to go and that there’s a very supportive and very loving network of survivors out there who will help you get through it.”

