‘Coronation Street’ actor Rob Mallard has opened up about his sexuality, insisting that he never planned to keep the fact he is gay a secret.

The actor began starring as Daniel Barlow in late 2016, and this is the first time that he’s discussed his sexuality publicly.

Rob’s comments come just as his character’s first romantic storyline is beginning, and in an interview with Gay Times, he admits to previously fearing that viewers would struggle to believe in his character’s on-screen fling with a woman, if they knew about his sexuality.