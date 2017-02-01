‘Coronation Street’ actor Rob Mallard has opened up about his sexuality, insisting that he never planned to keep the fact he is gay a secret.
The actor began starring as Daniel Barlow in late 2016, and this is the first time that he’s discussed his sexuality publicly.
Rob’s comments come just as his character’s first romantic storyline is beginning, and in an interview with Gay Times, he admits to previously fearing that viewers would struggle to believe in his character’s on-screen fling with a woman, if they knew about his sexuality.
“I never planned to keep it quiet that I was gay,” he explains. “The only concern I had at first was if I’m with a female character, will an audience who knows I’m gay in real life believe it?
“But that was just my own fears because I do believe they will.”
Rob’s character Daniel is about to embark on an affair with Sinead Tinker, despite the fact she’s in a relationship with Chesney Brown.
When Chesney finds out about their secret trysts, he gets another shock when Daniel shows a confrontational side to himself as they argue.
Things apparently won’t get any easier for Sinead and Daniel as they start to get more serious each other, as Sinead will reportedly discover that she’s pregnant.
Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.