Coronation Street's Kym Marsh Hits Back At 'Made Up' Salary Reports

Kym Marsh has hit out at recent reports about her ‘Coronation Street’ co-star’s salaries.
The Sun recently claimed the star was among the top paid on the ITV soap, taking home £150,000 a year - something that Kym has said is completely made up.
Writing in her OK! magazine column, she said: “I have no idea where the story has come from but it’s complete rubbish that someone has made up!
“But why is it anybody’s business anyway? They’re my wages! I have no idea what anyone else on the cast earns and nor would I ever ask because it’s a private matter.”
Kym recently agreed a new deal with the soap’s bosses, which means her character Michelle Connor will be sticking around until at least summer 2018.
She has been central to a number of big storylines in the past year, winning praise for her performance after her character suffered a still birth.
Since then, Michelle has been dealing with the news that husband Steve McDonald fathered her best pal’s baby.
Kym’s not the only star to recently sign a new deal, and Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley also recently put pen to paper on new contracts.
