Coronation Street's Kym Marsh Hits Back At 'Made Up' Salary Reports

Kym Marsh has hit out at recent reports about her ‘Coronation Street’ co-star’s salaries.

The Sun recently claimed the star was among the top paid on the ITV soap, taking home £150,000 a year - something that Kym has said is completely made up.

PA Archive/PA Images Kym Marsh plays Michelle Connor on 'Coronation Street'

Writing in her OK! magazine column, she said: “I have no idea where the story has come from but it’s complete rubbish that someone has made up!

Kym recently agreed a new deal with the soap’s bosses, which means her character Michelle Connor will be sticking around until at least summer 2018.

ITV Pictures Michelle and Steve lost their baby in an emotional storyline

She has been central to a number of big storylines in the past year, winning praise for her performance after her character suffered a still birth.

Since then, Michelle has been dealing with the news that husband Steve McDonald fathered her best pal’s baby.

Kym’s not the only star to recently sign a new deal, and Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley also recently put pen to paper on new contracts.

