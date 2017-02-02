‘Coronation Street’ bosses have revealed plans for a gigantic expansion to the show’s MediaCity set, submitting architect’s sketches to Trafford Council for approval. If approved, the plans will allow for the cast and crew to film more than one scene simultaneously, which will make things a lot easier later in the year, when ITV begin airing six episode of ‘Corrie’ a week.

Trafford Council The plans have been submitted to the local council

Bosses are yet to reveal exact plans for the new areas, but it looks likely that new locations will be built, and viewers could finally see the mysterious, often-mentioned Tile Street for themselves. ITV chief John Whiston is quoted as telling the Daily Star: “This is an extremely exciting development for the production team, writers, cast and crew.” Plans to up the team’s output to six episodes a week were revealed in mid-2016, and the extra show will begin airing in late 2017.

Richard Martin-Roberts via Getty Images The Rovers Return

The changes have all taken place in the wake of Kate Oates' appointment as executive producer. Kate, who previously worked on 'Emmerdale', took over from Stuart Blackburn in early 2016, and has masterminded a number of highly-praised plots since, including Michelle Connor's recent stillbirth storyline.