Things are going to get seriously intense in ‘Coronation Street’ later this month, which has led bosses to move the soap to the 9pm slot. There will also be more episodes than normal, with one airing at 9pm every night, from Monday 29 May to Friday 2 June.

ITV The identity of Ken's assailant will be revealed

The change comes thanks to two major storylines, as we’re finally set to find out who attacked Ken Barlow. Meanwhile, the Bethany Platt grooming plot will also develop significantly as the week goes on.

ITV Pictures Bethany Platt has been through a lot in recent months

This isn’t the first ‘Corrie’ bosses have moved a week of episodes to a later time, and when they did so in 2016, they certainly fulfilled the promise of extra drama, with Callum Logan’s body finally being discovered. While we’ll have to wait and see what they’ve got in store this time, we do know that there are just three suspects left in the Ken Barlow ‘Whodunnit?’ storyline. Who is actually guilty? Watch this space... Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.