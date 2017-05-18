All Sections
    18/05/2017 15:39 BST

    ‘Coronation Street’ Spoilers: ‘Who Attacked Ken Barlow?’ Reveal And Bethany Platt Drama To See Episodes Move To 9pm Slot

    We can't wait for this 🙌

    Things are going to get seriously intense in ‘Coronation Street’ later this month, which has led bosses to move the soap to the 9pm slot.

    There will also be more episodes than normal, with one airing at 9pm every night, from Monday 29 May to Friday 2 June.

    ITV
    The identity of Ken's assailant will be revealed 

    The change comes thanks to two major storylines, as we’re finally set to find out who attacked Ken Barlow.

    Meanwhile, the Bethany Platt grooming plot will also develop significantly as the week goes on.

    ITV Pictures
    Bethany Platt has been through a lot in recent months

    This isn’t the first ‘Corrie’ bosses have moved a week of episodes to a later time, and when they did so in 2016, they certainly fulfilled the promise of extra drama, with Callum Logan’s body finally being discovered.

    While we’ll have to wait and see what they’ve got in store this time, we do know that there are just three suspects left in the Ken Barlow ‘Whodunnit?’ storyline. Who is actually guilty? Watch this space... 

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

