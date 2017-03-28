Coronation Street’s grooming storyline is set for a number of twists and turns and next week, Bethany makes a discovery that leaves her considering Nathan in a different light.
It all begins when Nathan suggests that Bethany should film another vlog with Mel, but she then comes across a picture of her boyfriend and pal kissing on Mel’s laptop.
Bethany will then confront Nathan, before returning home and telling her mum that things with her boyfriend could be over.
Sarah then confides in Gary Windass, admitting her relief, totally unaware that Bethany is listening to their conversation.
Sadly, as viewers know, while Bethany thinks she’s in a genuine, loving relationship, Nathan has actually been grooming her.
Speaking last week, ‘Corrie’ producer Kate Oates revealed details about Nathan and Mel’s past, telling Radio 4’s Front Row (via Radio Times): “Nathan has a co-conspirator called Mel, who we learn is somebody who has been in Bethany’s position.
“We see the kind of violence and trauma that she’s suffered from and is still scarred by.
“So that helps us open a door on the kind of problems that Bethany might face. She’s a character who was brought in and groomed as Bethany is being now.”
So far, the storyline has received praise from charities and viewers, though many have admitted that it has made for uncomfortable viewing.
Barnado’s are among those who have commended the soap for tackling the difficult topic, with their chief executive Javad Khan stating that the plot could help to protect children from sexual exploitation.
These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air from Monday 3 April. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.