Coronation Street’s grooming storyline is set for a number of twists and turns and next week, Bethany makes a discovery that leaves her considering Nathan in a different light. It all begins when Nathan suggests that Bethany should film another vlog with Mel, but she then comes across a picture of her boyfriend and pal kissing on Mel’s laptop.

ITV Pictures The soap's producer revealed details of Mel's past last week

Bethany will then confront Nathan, before returning home and telling her mum that things with her boyfriend could be over. Sarah then confides in Gary Windass, admitting her relief, totally unaware that Bethany is listening to their conversation. Sadly, as viewers know, while Bethany thinks she’s in a genuine, loving relationship, Nathan has actually been grooming her. Speaking last week, ‘Corrie’ producer Kate Oates revealed details about Nathan and Mel’s past, telling Radio 4’s Front Row (via Radio Times): “Nathan has a co-conspirator called Mel, who we learn is somebody who has been in Bethany’s position.

ITV Pictures Nathan accesses Mel of deliberately winding Bethany up

“We see the kind of violence and trauma that she’s suffered from and is still scarred by. “So that helps us open a door on the kind of problems that Bethany might face. She’s a character who was brought in and groomed as Bethany is being now.”

Rex Lucy Fallon has been commended for her portrayal of Bethany