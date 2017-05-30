Things aren’t going to get any easier for Bethany Platt in ‘Coronation Street’, as it’s been revealed that she will be seen self-harming. Bethany is under the impression that she’s in a normal, loving relationship with Nathan Curtis, but he’s actually grooming her and pimping her out to a group of his friends.

ITV Pictures Bethany remains under Nathan's spell

While this week’s episodes will show Bethany’s family discovering the truth about the situation, the teenager will refuse to acknowledge what Nathan has been doing. Despite Sarah Platt’s efforts to keep her daughter at home, Bethany sneaks out to find Nathan, who concocts a plan to throw Sarah off, even sending his friend Neil - dressed in his police uniform - round to the Platt family home, where he pretends to interview them. When Sarah catches Bethany hunting for her passport, she realises that Nathan is still manipulating her, leading Audrey to step in.

ITV Pictures Neil has also abused Bethany

A horrified Audrey then spots a cigarette burn on Bethany, which Nathan was responsible for, and Sarah later catches Bethany trying to burn her other arm. When the pair sit down together, Bethany tells her mum that she thinks she deserves the pain, for letting Nathan down. The grooming storyline has been going on for months and while some viewers have stated that it’s been difficult to watch, others have praised the soap for tackling the important topic. Javed Khan, the chief executive for Barnardo’s, is among those who have applauded ‘Corrie’ bosses, writing in a HuffPost UK blog that the plot could save children from sexual exploitation. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here. Useful websites and helplines: Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk