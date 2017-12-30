‘Coronation Street’ Reveals Carla Connor’s Big Secret

‘Coronation Street’ bosses promised that Carla Connor’s Christmas return would be driven by a secret motive and in Friday (29 December) night’s episode, it was revealed that she’s suffering from a life-threatening illness.
Viewers saw Alison King’s character discussing her health with friend Roy Cropper, who accused her of not facing up to her problems.
“I am facing it, I’ve got kidney problems, there I’ve said it. Are you happy now?, she told him, to which Roy replied: “Kidney failure. Close to needing dialysis, possible transplant.
“Despite your behaviour I know you respect me for standing up to you.”
Carla’s return came a year and a half after viewers saw her leave Weatherfield behind and the actress previously hinted that Carla could need her family more than ever.
“She is at a stage where she is starting to think about life and family, her secret is making her take stock,” she said earlier this month. “In the past two years she has acquired a family that she didn’t know she had.
“Prior to that she was a bit of a lone wolf, she had people like Michelle around her but suddenly she had a family that she does really care about, they mean a lot to her.”
