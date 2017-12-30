‘Coronation Street’ Reveals Carla Connor’s Big Secret

‘Coronation Street’ bosses promised that Carla Connor’s Christmas return would be driven by a secret motive and in Friday (29 December) night’s episode, it was revealed that she’s suffering from a life-threatening illness.

Viewers saw Alison King’s character discussing her health with friend Roy Cropper, who accused her of not facing up to her problems.

“I am facing it, I’ve got kidney problems, there I’ve said it. Are you happy now?, she told him, to which Roy replied: “Kidney failure. Close to needing dialysis, possible transplant.

“Despite your behaviour I know you respect me for standing up to you.”