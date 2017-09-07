‘Coronation Street’ star Catherine Tyldesley has hinted at what’s to come when her character’s wedding day arrives later this month and - in typical soap fashion - it’s fair to say things won’t go smoothly.

The big day is the final piece of Eva Price’s revenge plan, which began when she discovered her boyfriend Aidan Connor’s affair, but before we even get to that, there’s the small matter of the hen do and a giant catfight.

Surely you didn’t expect anything less?

Speaking to HuffPost UK ahead of the episodes, Cath detailed why Eva takes aim at Maria on her own hen night, explaining that she sets out to humiliate her “in a big way”.

“I couldn’t stop hugging Samia when we’d finished those scenes, I was so sorry,” she said. “Eva is hellbent on getting he own back on Maria.

“She’s always spoken of the girl code, you just don’t do that so she’s pretty intense with her reactions.”

Naturally, the drama doesn’t end there and two major events then threaten to derail all of Eva’s plans.

First up, there’s the fact Aidan decides to confess his affair just hours after they’re due to tie the knot.

ITV Pictures And we haven't even addressed the fact Eva's faking a pregnancy...

Hinting at what happens when Shayne Ward’s character finally comes clean, Catherine teased: “It’s a real challenge for her because she still loves him.

“Even when she found out about the affair, she still loved him... which in a roundabout way made her hate him even more.

“So the fact that he comes clean really turns things on its head because she had everything set out in her mind, with her revenge plan, and this is a complete gamechanger.

“She can see the sincerity in his eyes, how genuine he is and that he really does love her. It does begin to change things and the plans that she had for the rest of the day.”

And as if that isn’t enough, Maria then decides to show up as well... which leads to a good old-fashioned soap scrap.

“It’s more of a tiger fight, I’d say!” the actress said of the row. “We both get very wet and covered in all kinds of rubbish.

“We tear each other to pieces... it’s pretty intense but we both loved it.”

Will Aidan and Eva make it up the aisle? Watch this space.

The wedding episodes will form part of Corrie’s first ever six episode week and the other storylines set to feature heavily were teased by the soap’s boss Kate Oates.

Among them are Johnny Connor and Jenny Bradley’s own wedding woes, while a hotly-anticipated new arrival will also make his grand entrance.

These scenes air from Monday 18 September. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

