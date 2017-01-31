Helen’s return to Soapland was first announced back in October 2016, and her troublesome on-screen alter-ego is now set to put her best (leopard print clad) foot forward on t’cobbles again.

A familiar face will arrive back in Weatherfield next week, when Helen Flanagan ’s character Rosie Webster returns to ‘Coronation Street’.

As previously reported, her comeback will be a typically dramatic one, as police arrive at Kevin Webster’s house to search it just moments after.

Kevin and Anna Windass are understandably stunned, but Rosie soon discovers that the contents of her toilet bag, which contains her boyfriend’s presents for a friend in Manchester, are actually drugs.