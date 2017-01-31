A familiar face will arrive back in Weatherfield next week, when Helen Flanagan’s character Rosie Webster returns to ‘Coronation Street’.
Helen’s return to Soapland was first announced back in October 2016, and her troublesome on-screen alter-ego is now set to put her best (leopard print clad) foot forward on t’cobbles again.
As previously reported, her comeback will be a typically dramatic one, as police arrive at Kevin Webster’s house to search it just moments after.
Kevin and Anna Windass are understandably stunned, but Rosie soon discovers that the contents of her toilet bag, which contains her boyfriend’s presents for a friend in Manchester, are actually drugs.
The post-holiday glow then wears off for Sophie Webster, who attempts to help her sibling weigh up her options.
A horrified Sophie does her best to help, but the best plan Rosie can come up with is to bury the drugs on Tim’s allotment.
While bosses are keeping schtum on how this works out, we really can’t see it going well…
These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air from Monday 6 February. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.