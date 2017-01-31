All Sections
    31/01/2017 00:01 GMT

    ‘Coronation Street’ Spoilers: Helen Flanagan’s Back! First Look Spoiler Pictures Reveal Rosie Webster’s Return

    She was last seen on the street in February 2016.

    A familiar face will arrive back in Weatherfield next week, when Helen Flanagan’s character Rosie Webster returns to ‘Coronation Street’.

    Helen’s return to Soapland was first announced back in October 2016, and her troublesome on-screen alter-ego is now set to put her best (leopard print clad) foot forward on t’cobbles again. 

    ITV Pictures
    Sophie arrives back form her holiday in Miami...

    As previously reported, her comeback will be a typically dramatic one, as police arrive at Kevin Webster’s house to search it just moments after.

    Kevin and Anna Windass are understandably stunned, but Rosie soon discovers that the contents of her toilet bag, which contains her boyfriend’s presents for a friend in Manchester, are actually drugs.

    ITV Pictures
    ..With her sister in tow! 

    The post-holiday glow then wears off for Sophie Webster, who attempts to help her sibling weigh up her options.

    A horrified Sophie does her best to help, but the best plan Rosie can come up with is to bury the drugs on Tim’s allotment.

    ITV Pictures
    Rosie's stunned to hear about the police search 

    While bosses are keeping schtum on how this works out, we really can’t see it going well…

    These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air from Monday 6 February. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    Soap Stars We Want To See Back On TV
