    • ENTERTAINMENT
    13/10/2017 08:59 BST

    'Coronation Street' Spoilers: Chesney Brown's Ex Katy Armstrong To Die Off Screen

    The question is, how will he deal with the news?

    There’s a bombshell in store for ‘Coronation Street’ resident Chesney Brown, when he discovers that the mother of his child has been killed off screen.

    According to The Sun, Katy Armstrong - who was played by actress Georgia May Foote - is to die in a car accident off screen in an upcoming storyline, more than two years after leaving Weatherfield for a new life in Portugal.

    When Katy left, she took hers and Chesney’s infant son, Joseph with her, though it has not yet been confirmed whether this means the tot will be returning to the cobbles to live with his dad.

    ITV/REX/Shutterstock
    Sam Aston as Chesney in 'Coronation Street'

    Chesney, played by long-standing ‘Corrie’ actor Sam Aston, is to discover the news of Katy’s death while recovering in hospital after collapsing at work due to an infection, in scenes which will air next week.

    Georgia’s character was written out of the soap four years after making her debut, with the actress telling The Mirror at the time: “I was a bit gutted that leaving ‘Corrie’ wasn’t my decision - it’s like a boyfriend dumping you first - but I’m really excited.

    “If anything, it’s given me that kick I needed to move on to other things.”

    ITV/REX/Shutterstock
    Katy and Chesney back in 2013

    Since her soap departure, the star took part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ back in 2015, finishing as runner-up behind The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness.

    She also made headlines when she and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice revealed they were an item, but was more recently linked to model George Alsford.

    Since leaving ‘Strictly’, Georgia has appeared in a stage production of ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’, as well as bagging a regular role in the Sky comedy ‘Trollied’.

