There’s a bombshell in store for ‘Coronation Street’ resident Chesney Brown, when he discovers that the mother of his child has been killed off screen.

According to The Sun, Katy Armstrong - who was played by actress Georgia May Foote - is to die in a car accident off screen in an upcoming storyline, more than two years after leaving Weatherfield for a new life in Portugal.

When Katy left, she took hers and Chesney’s infant son, Joseph with her, though it has not yet been confirmed whether this means the tot will be returning to the cobbles to live with his dad.