‘Coronation Street’ bosses have revealed an exclusive online flashback scene, which shows the moments after Ken Barlow was attacked. Friday (26 May) night’s main episode saw Daniel Osbourne unmasked as the attacker, and this new clip shows him stepping over his dad and leaving the Barlow house.

ITV Pictures 😱

At present, Adam Barlow is under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and Ken remains totally convinced that he’s responsible. However, while Adam did find his grandad and decide to leave him for dead, without calling for help, it was actually Daniel who pushed him. Next week’s episodes will see Ken discover the truth, when an argument leads to one, final flashback.

ITV Pictures Ken will soon remember the whole truth