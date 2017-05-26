‘Coronation Street’ bosses have revealed an exclusive online flashback scene, which shows the moments after Ken Barlow was attacked.
Friday (26 May) night’s main episode saw Daniel Osbourne unmasked as the attacker, and this new clip shows him stepping over his dad and leaving the Barlow house.
At present, Adam Barlow is under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and Ken remains totally convinced that he’s responsible.
However, while Adam did find his grandad and decide to leave him for dead, without calling for help, it was actually Daniel who pushed him.
Next week’s episodes will see Ken discover the truth, when an argument leads to one, final flashback.
With tensions rising, Daniel becomes increasingly vengeful, telling Ken he blames him for Sinead Tinker’s abortion decision.
Tonight’s drama came ahead of a bumper week of episodes, which will see ‘Corrie’ move to the later 9pm slot.
It’s not just the Barlows who will be in the spotlight though, as elsewhere on the street, there’s also more trauma ahead for Bethany Platt, while Nick Tilsley will leave Weatherfield for good.
Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.