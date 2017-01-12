Michelle Connor and Steve McDonald’s turmoil is set to continue ‘Coronation Street’, when they return to the street after losing their baby.

On Wednesday (11 January), viewers saw Michelle suffer a stillbirth, when her waters broke despite the fact she was just 23 weeks pregnant.

ITV Pictures The actors have been praised for Wednesday's episode

Friday’s two episodes will show the couple going back to Weatherfield, where they will begin to digest what has happened.

Sadly, it looks like Kym Marsh and Simon Gregson’s characters will struggle to band together, and these images show Michelle shouting at her husband, who has cleared the contents of the nursery they were preparing for their son.

Viewers saw signs of Steve’s helplessness during Wednesday’s show, and he will continue to try and do his best for Michelle as they grieve for their baby.

ITV Pictures Kym as Michelle

Kym and Simon have both been praised for their performances, and speaking to The Huffington Post UK and other reporters, they revealed what is to come in the next few weeks.

“You’re going to see a different Michelle, because she is quite broken at the moment, and so you’re probably not going to see much of the old Michelle,” Kym said.

“You’re going to see someone that many people don’t recognise and that is actually something that I had, nobody recognised me when i had gone through all of that.

ITV Pictures Michelle thinks Steve doesn't understand her grief

“It’s important to get that across because she is completely broken and so for a good few weeks, you’re going to see quite a broken Michelle. You might start to see glimmers of her in the future storylines but not for a very long time.

“When we talked about doing the storyline, we said, if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it, really do it and look at everything that happens.”

‘Coronation Street’ continues on Friday 13 January. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

