So far, Leanne’s unexpected pregnancy has not been easy for her , and she’s been doing her best to keep the fact that Steve McDonald is the father of the baby under wraps.

Coronation Street ’s Leanne Battersby is set for a dramatic time when her baby is born, according to new reports, which claim she’s going to have a “hellish” labour.

While bosses aren’t revealing if the secret will be out by the time she gives birth, a source is claiming that the labour itself will also be an ordeal.

They tell the Sun: “Leanne faces a hellish birth as she gets stuck in a lift at Victoria Court just as her waters break. Her step-sister Toyah has to be the midwife.”

The insiders adds that the birth will inspire Leanne’s boyfriend Nick Tilsley to make a bold move, adding: “It’s not the most ideal birth but the new baby brings Nick and Leanne closer together and they decide to once again walk down the aisle.

“But Leanne’s secrets are bound to come out.”

Leanne and her pal Michelle Connor were both due to give birth around the same time, but Kym Marsh’s character was left mourning earlier this month, when her son was stillborn.

The soap’s writers are reportedly planning more baby drama for later this year, when another Weatherfield resident will be left stunned after discovering that they are expecting a baby.

