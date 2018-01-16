Lucy’s character, Bethany Platt, was at the centre of one of the show’s most memorable storylines last year, when viewers saw her groomed over a series of months by abuser Nathan Curtis.

Since joining ‘Coronation Street’ back in 2015, Lucy Fallon has had more than her fair share of serious, emotionally-taxing storylines, and the actress has now admitted that she’s hoping to take on something a little lighter in the near future.

While working on the storyline, Lucy admitted to finding the scenes tough to watch back and campaigned for social media age limits to be raised.

In the wake of it all, it’s no surprise to hear that she’s ready for something a little different.

“I’d like for Bethany to have a bit of fun,” she told the Daily Star. “I don’t get to play a lot of comedy scenes. It’s all gritty and emotional. I’d love to film scenes with more of the funny characters.”

At the moment, Bethany is working at a lap dance club and, in scenes that air later this month, her mum’s boyfriend Gary Windass will discover what she’s up to.

After falsely accusing Gary of groping, Bethany will then face up to the fact she needs to come clean about her job.

